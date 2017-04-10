GPD: SHOPLIFTING CALL LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

on 10/04/2017 |

A Monday morning trip to Wal-Mart doesn’t go as planned for a Glasgow woman.

Around 8:30am, loss prevention employees detained 45 year old Antoinette Jones, for allegedly shoplifting, stating that she concealed almost $136 worth of merchandise in her purse. GPD Officer Zane Greer got the call and after arriving and filling out the routine paperwork about the theft, the citation reads that Jones seemed to be concealing something in her clothing as well. The citation says Jones did then admit to attempting to conceal drugs, which included several needles, two bags of meth and admitted to using them prior to arriving at the store. The citation also says that Jones was also drinking alcohol while inside the store.

Jones was taken to the BCDC on charges of Theft By Unlawful Taking, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of A Controlled Substance.