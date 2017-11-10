Logo


GPD: THEFT REPORT, ANONYMOUS TIP AND TWO ARRESTS

on 10/11/2017

After receiving a report of an alleged theft on Monday afternoon, Glasgow Police headed to the Towne Inn on Happy Valley Road. When Officer Fields arrived he spoke with 38 year old Kevin Deweese, of Cave City, the man who had reported the theft.

Deweese told police that his girlfriend and roommate, 35 year old Lindsey Dodson, of Glasgow, had stolen his knife while he was at court. He said they had been in an argument and she had left before police arrived, however Dodson called the police department and said she was at a residence on Frazier Avenue if officers needed to speak with her. Officer Fields went and picked her up and brought her back to the Towne Inn.

While still at the scene, dispatch advised officers they’d received an anonymous call reporting that there were lots of drugs inside the room and that they should check it out. Deweese gave consent to search and police found several individual wrapped baggies of crystal meth, digital scales and two glass pipes. Both Dodson and Deweese denied ownership of the items.

Both were arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

