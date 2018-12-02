GPD: THREE ARRESTED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP

on 02/12/2018 |

When no one claims ownership, everyone is charged.

Glasgow Police Officer Corbin was sitting on the side of the road, when he saw a red car pass and, according to the citation, the driver was looking ahead with a dead stare, and her hands appeared to be locked on the steering wheel and the driver’s seat appeared to be moved up close toward the steering wheel. Based on Officer Corbin’s training and experience, this is behavior is indicative of some type of illegal behavior, possibly a DUI. He pulled out behind the 2007 Ford Focus and noticed the vehicle sway from the fog line to the center line three times, so he turned on his lights and made a traffic stop. The driver, 32-year-old Elizabeth Rayner, of Glasgow, had her license, but no proof of insurance, and Officer Corbin noticed the smell of marijuana inside the car.

When asked if there was anything illegal in the car, Rayner gave police a blunt. According to the citation, to ensure there were no other illegal drugs inside the vehicle, the passengers were asked to get out. In the back-floor board officers found a piece of a plastic baggie and a white crystal substance, which later field tested positive for meth. A glass pipe was also found underneath the seat. No one claimed ownership, so all occupants were charged.

30-year-old Timothy Cloyd, of Cave City, and 30-year-old John Adwell, of Smiths Grove, along with Rayner were charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering With Physical Evidence. Rayner was additionally charged with Careless Driving, Failure To Produce Insurance Card and Possession Of Marijuana.

Sgt. Jessie Barton assisted at the scene. All three were taken to and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.