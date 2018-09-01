GPD: THREE CHARGED WITH CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE IN CONNECTION WITH MISSING JUVENILE INVESTIGATION

on 01/09/2018 |

The investigation into a missing juvenile led police to a home on Quail Ridge over the weekend.

Officers had received information that the juvenile was inside the home and upon arrival spoke with Daniele Richmond who denied the child was there. However, while searching the home, police found the missing Juvenile in Richmond’s bedroom, hiding in a closet.

33 year old Richmond, and her 17 year old son, were each charged with Custodial Interference. Further investigation then led to the arrest of Andrew Dubert for the same charge.

Officer Tyler Maxey made the arrest, he was assisted by Officer Jonathon Clark, and Sgt. Charlie Eubank.