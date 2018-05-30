GPD: TRAFFIC STOP FOR ONE HEADLIGHT LEADS TO FELONY ARREST

on 05/30/2018 |

On Tuesday, Officer Jonathan Clark, with Glasgow Police, conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Dakota truck driven by Cody Norris for having one headlight. During the investigation, Officer Clark noticed that Norris was acting in hyper-active manner and had dilated pupils , after a series of field sobriety tests it was determined that Norris appeared to be under the influence. Upon further investigation, Officers located Digital Scales, Methamphetamine, Morphine and Clonazepam. 25 year old Cody Norris, of Summer Shade, was arrested and charged with One Headlight, License to Be In Possession, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol/Drugs 1st Offense, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified), Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).

A passenger inside the vehicle, 31 year old Jon-Erik Lynn, of Summer Shade Ky. was arrested and charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) , Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified).

Both were arrested by Officer Jonathan Clark and assisted by Officer Wesley Hickes and Officer Trevor Morrison.