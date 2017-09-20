GPD: TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO FOUR ARRESTS

on 09/20/2017 |

Early Sunday morning, Officer Hicks was watching traffic at Auto Spa Complex on West Main Street when he saw 30 year old Wendy Kerney, of Glasgow, drive by and he knew she had an active arrest warrant. Officer Hicks conducted a traffic stop and Kerney was asked to get out of the vehicle, while according to the citation, the passengers were moving around inside the vehicle. Kerney was asked if there was anything illegal inside the car and she said no. She added she had just picked up the three passengers, 25 year old Donna Woodard of Gamaliel and 35 year old Deondre Austin and 35 year old Julio Alonzo of Glasgow, and had asked all of them if they had any drugs on them before they got in her car and they said no. Kerney gave police consent to search and inside the car they found suspected synthetic marijuana and a syringe loaded with what police believe to be meth. All four denied knowledge and ownership of the drugs so all were charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Possession Of Synthetic Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia.

All four were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.