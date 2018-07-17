Logo


GPD: TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO TWO ARRESTS

07/17/2018

After making a traffic stop on SL Rogers Wells Blvd, Officer Wesley Hicks found out that the driver, 27 year old Steven Turner of Glasgow, was driving on a suspended license.

According to the release, Officer Hicks received consent to search of the vehicle and located methamphetamine and a portable police scanner.

Turner was arrested and charged with Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1stOffense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of Radio That Sends/Receives Police Message.

A passenger inside the vehicle, 46 year old Roscoe Ennis, also of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1stOffense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering With Physical Evidence.

Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

