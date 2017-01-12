GPD: TRAFFIC STOP RESULTS IN DRUG ARREST

on 12/01/2017 |

Traffic stop results in drug arrest.

Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Officer Steven Fields with GPD saw a black Chevy pickup truck traveling on East Main Street cross over the center line and then swerve back into the right lane and the driver did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted and Officer Fields noted that when he approached the truck, he could smell marijuana coming from inside. He asked the driver, 26 year old Brittney Leigh Veal, of Canmer, to exit the vehicle and she gave police consent to search the vehicle. When asked if she was in possession of anything illegal, Veal gave police a bag of marijuana she had, that later weighed in at a little over 32 grams. In Veal’s jacket pocket, Officer Fields found thirty dollars and inside the bills was a small bag of meth. According to the citation, Veal admitted ownership of the marijuana, but not the meth.

Veal was arrested and charged with Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.