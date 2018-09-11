Logo


GPD TRAFFIC STOPS TURNS INTO DRUG DEALER BUST

on 11/09/2018 |

On Thursday, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on Happy Valley Road on a vehicle that had a rear license plate not illuminated.

 

Officer Houchens made contact with the driver and detected a odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers had the passenger, identified as Gregory Parker to exit the vehicle where he then fled from the scene but was apprehended by officers.

 

Officers located 34 Esctacy Pills, 3 individually wrapped bags of Heroin, 7 small bags of Methamphetamine, 3 large bags of Methamphetamine, Gabapentin.

 

Gregory Parker of Jonesboro Georgia, was arrested and charged with Fleeing Or Evading Police 2nd Degree, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Offense (>Or =2GMS Methamphetamine), Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Offense (Heroin), Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (>Or= 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified), Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering With Physical Evidence.

 

The arrest was made by Officer Nick Houchens, assisted by Officer Steven Fields and Sgt. Jessie Barton.

 

 

 

 

 

