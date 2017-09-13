Logo


GPD: TUESDAY MORNING ACCIDENT SENDS THREE TO THE HOSPITAL

on 09/13/2017 |

Just before 7:00am Tuesday morning, Officer Mark Johnson came upon an accident at the intersection of Bunch Avenue and South Green Street. 58 year old Roger Perkins was attempting to turn onto Bunche Avenue in a 2008 Chevy Trail Blazer, when he pulled into the path of a 2001 Chevy truck driven by 35 year old Casey Vibbert.

Both Perkins and Vibbert, both of Glasgow, and Vibbert’s three year old child, were transported to T J Samson Hospital by Barren Metcalfe EMS for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Ofc. Mark Johnson investigated the accident, and was assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

