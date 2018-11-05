Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GPD: TWO ARRESTED AFTER METH LAB WAS FOUND IN A CRAWLSPACE

on 05/11/2018 |

After receiving a drug complaint, Sgt. Jessie Barton with Glasgow Police, went to  a residence on Bryan Street.  Once he arrived and spoke with the homeowner, Sgt. Barton was given consent to walk through the home and according to the citation, there was a strong ammonia smell.  The smell seemed to be coming from a crawl space underneath the floor and when the area was searched, a one step meth lab was found.  Inside a duffle bag on the porch, police found drain cleaner, clear tubing, and ammonia tablets; all items that are used in manufacturing of methamphetamine.

41 year old Billy Dewayne Butler, of Park City and 27 year old Brett Owen Brown, of Edmonton, were both arrested and charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine 2nd Offense  and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest were made by Sgt. Jessie Barton and Officer Christopher Poynter and was assisted by Officer Jeff Wilson and The Drug Task Force.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GPD: TWO ARRESTED AFTER METH LAB WAS FOUND IN A CRAWLSPACE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

DONNIE HOUCHENS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
75°
Clear
Clear
Friday 05/11 0%
High 87° / Low 63°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 05/12 0%
High 89° / Low 62°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 05/13 10%
High 90° / Low 65°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 12

Annual Garden and Potpourri Event

May 12 @ 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tue 15

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

May 15 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Veterans Resource Fair

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thu 17

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

May 17 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.