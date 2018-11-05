GPD: TWO ARRESTED AFTER METH LAB WAS FOUND IN A CRAWLSPACE

on 05/11/2018 |

After receiving a drug complaint, Sgt. Jessie Barton with Glasgow Police, went to a residence on Bryan Street. Once he arrived and spoke with the homeowner, Sgt. Barton was given consent to walk through the home and according to the citation, there was a strong ammonia smell. The smell seemed to be coming from a crawl space underneath the floor and when the area was searched, a one step meth lab was found. Inside a duffle bag on the porch, police found drain cleaner, clear tubing, and ammonia tablets; all items that are used in manufacturing of methamphetamine.

41 year old Billy Dewayne Butler, of Park City and 27 year old Brett Owen Brown, of Edmonton, were both arrested and charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest were made by Sgt. Jessie Barton and Officer Christopher Poynter and was assisted by Officer Jeff Wilson and The Drug Task Force.