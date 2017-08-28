Logo


GPD: TWO ARRESTED FOLLOWING VEHICLE COLLISION

on 08/28/2017 |

A vehicle collision leads to two arrests.

Officer Zane Greer arrested 33 year old Brandon Lee, of Glasgow, following a collision on East Main Street. Lee had been driving a 2012 Chrysler and police found he was driving on a suspended license. During a search of the vehicle, police found a black bag containing several needles and meth. Lee was arrested and charged with No Insurance, Operating On A Suspended License, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Violation Of Conditions Of Release and Persistent Felony Offender. Lee was also served with a Barren County warrant.

A passenger in the car, 20 year old Dylan Russell, of Tompkinsville, was also arrested. After being served with an active Monroe county warrant, police found a needle in Russell’s pocket. Russell was charged with Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

