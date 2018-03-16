GPD: VEHICLE VS. SEMI WRECK SENDS ONE TO THE HOSPITAL

on 03/16/2018 |

Vehicle vs. semi wreck sends one to the hospital.

According to GPD, 43 year old Alan Thomerson, of Glasgow, was turning onto S. L. Rogers Wells Blvd from the Cumberland Parkway exit ramp in a 2017 Peterbilt Semi, when he pulled into the path of a 2002 Lexus. The Lexus, driven by 45 year old Jerrod Wells, of Glasgow, was traveling northbound.

Wells was transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS to T.J Sampson Hospital for minor treatment and was cited to court for Failure to Maintain Insurance 1st Offense. Thomerson was not injured in the accident.

Officer Wesley Hicks investigated and was assisted at the scene by Barren/Metcalfe EMS, and Glasgow Fire Dept.