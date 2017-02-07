GPD WARNS COMMUNITY OF A SCAM THAT HAS RETURNED

The Glasgow Police Department would like to make everyone aware of a scam that has returned to this area. When the would be victim answers the phone, the caller is advising the are a representative of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and that the person being called has an active arrest warrant for not paying their taxes.

The caller will then tell the potential victim that the warrant will be “taken care of” if they will pay the past due taxes over the phone via credit card or checking account number. This is not common practice for collecting back taxes. Should you be contacted by this person(s) do not give them any personal information, and hang up the phone immediately.