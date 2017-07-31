Logo


GPD WARNS DRIVERS TO BE CAUTIOUS AS SCHOOL WILL BE BACK IN SESSION AUGUST 16

on 07/31/2017 |

The Glasgow Police Department would like to remind everyone that Glasgow Schools will be back in session beginning August 16th. School busses will be picking up and dropping off children at different times throughout the city. Keep a watchful eye out for the children who are boarding and exiting the bus. Watch for the stop signs and warning lights on School Busses. It is also a violation to disregard the signs, and criminal charges could result if these signs are ignored.

The Glasgow Police Department will be patrolling the school zones, and strictly enforcing the speed limit. The minimum fine for violating the speed limit in a school zone is $183.00.  Again we ask that everyone pay close attention to their surroundings when traveling the streets and roadways, because the life of our children are priceless!

 

