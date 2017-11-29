GPD: WEEKEND ARRESTS, BODY SCANNER MAKES INMATE CHANGE STORY AND TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG CHARGES

on 11/29/2017 |

Early Sunday morning, Officer Greer with GPD responded to a complaint of a panhandler at the Fivestar on East Main Street. Officer Greer made contact with the man, 21 year old Robert Billy Braxton Jones, of Glasgow. Jones told Greer he had been panhandling trying to get the money to buy a hamburger for someone else. According to the citation, Jones speech was slurred and his eyes were very red and blood shot. When asked if he had any illegal drugs on him, Jones admitted to having a small container of spice in his shirt pocket. Inside the truck, police found a set of scales and baggies.

Jones was charged with DUI, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Synthetic Drugs and Resisting Arrest.

Late Sunday night, Officer Hicks clocked a 2002 Mercury Sable traveling 65mph in a 45mph zone and conducted a traffic stop. A woman inside the vehicle, Melissa Jewell, had an active warrant. She was arrested and based on his behavior, the driver 34 year old Roy Childress, was given a field sobriety test. Police found marijuana in Childress pocket and a glass pipe with meth residue was found inside the vehicle. Childress and Jewell were both charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. Additionally, Childress was charged with Speeding, Possession Of Marijuana, DUI and Failure To Notify Address Change To Department Of Transportation.

Also Sunday night, Officer Clark arrested 38 year old Christina Pacheco of Glasgow, because of an active bench warrant. Officer Clark found Pacheco in a vehicle where meth and marijuana were also found. According to the citation, Officer Clark asked Pacheco if she had anything illegal on her and she said no. She changed that story once inside the BCDC and realizing she would have to go through a body scanner. She then admitted to having meth concealed in her body. She was additionally charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Tampering With Physical Evidence and Promoting Contraband.

All individuals were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.