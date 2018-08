on 08/24/2018 |

On Saturday 08-25-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. will be partner up with Auto Spa for a Community Car Wash.

Glasgow Police Officers along with the staff from Auto Spa will be washing and cleaning vehicles starting at 8:00 am until 5:30 pm. This event will take place at the Auto Spa Complex located at 707 West Main Street and half of the proceeds earned that day will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club Of Glasgow.