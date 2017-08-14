GPD: WOMAN TAKES OFFICERS ON PURSUIT THROUGH GLASGOW

on 08/14/2017 |

A woman takes GPD on pursuit because she didn’t want her car to be towed.

Thursday morning, Glasgow Police was dispatched to the area of Z-Mart on Columbia Avenue after receiving a report that the driver of a silver Dodge sedan was possibly intoxicated. Officer Starnes saw the Dodge Stratus turn onto Race Street without using a turn signal and then disregard the stop sign at West Leech and North Green. Officer Starnes turned on his lights and sirens and the driver, 28 year old Kassie Vaughn, according to the citation, raised her arm and acknowledged that he was behind her and attempted to indicate something to him. Vaughn continued to drive onto Happy Valley Road and then onto the bypass and continued on until Sgt. Eubank attempted to block her path with his cruiser. Vaughn paused momentarily and continued on, but ultimately stopped. Vaughn was arrested and a bag of spice was found inside the car. According to Officer Starnes ,Vaughn said she didn’t stop because she did not want her car to be towed.

Vaughn was charged with Failure To Improper Signal, Disregarding Stop sign, Reckless Driving, Fleeing Or Evadinng Police 2nd Degree and Possession of Synthetic Drugs. She was lodge din the Barren County Detention Center.