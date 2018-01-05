Grace Hyde 97 of Glasgow died Tuesday at the NHC Healthcare Center. Funeral arrangements for Grace Hyde are incomplete but will be under the direction of the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home.
GRACE HYDE
05/01/2018
