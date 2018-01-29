on 01/29/2018 |

Grace Ravenelle “Ranny” Hensley Counts, 90, of Elizabeth, Colorado, peacefully passed away Friday, January 26, 2018. She was a native of Hart County. Ranny was a retired dietitian who pursued many creative interests as she sought to follow her Lord Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Grace Hensley; her husband, Robert T. Counts; brothers, Floyd and Eldon Hensley; sisters-in-law, Alta Ree and Gloria Hensley; and brothers-in-law, Bobby Hines and Vernon Swift.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Smith and husband, Brian, of Elizabeth, CO; granddaughter, Grace Higdon and husband, Heath, of Louisville, Ky.; grandsons, Ferris, Daniel and Joshua Smith; sister, Rowena Hines, of Nashville,TN; sister-in-law, Bernettie Swift, of Fredericksburg, TX. and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12 pm, on Saturday, February 3, 2018 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home, Horse Cave, Ky., with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation at Winn Funeral Home will begin at 11:30 am until service time on Saturday.