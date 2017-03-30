Mrs. Grace Stockton Wray, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 92 years, 3 months, and 21 days. She was born in the Bear Creek Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Sunday, December 7, 1924, the daughter of Leo and Sarah Pharis Stockton. She was of Methodist faith, a member of Bear Creek United Methodist Church and Seminary United Methodist Church, a Receptionist, a Health Care Provider, and a Pharmacy Technician.

She is survived by her brother, Howard (and Joann) Stockton of Beech Grove, Indiana, her sister, Golda Staley of Louisville, Kentucky, her brother-in-law, Eldred (and Penny) Wray of Burkesville, Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Wray, one brother, Joe Stockton, and four sisters, Jamie Spears, Olean Lackey, Martha Rush, and Regina Ross.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Modoc Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2017 until the funeral hour on Sunday. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.