GRACE VINCENT HYDE

on 05/03/2018 |

It is with great sadness that the family of Grace Vincent Hyde announces her passing after a long decline on May 1, 2018, at the age of 97.  Grace was born in Brownsville, Kentucky on September 17, 1920, the only child of Grace Reed and Roscoe Vincent.  After graduating from Brownsville High School in 1938 and from the Western Business School in 1940, she moved to Washington, D.C., with her uncle, Congressman Beverly M. Vincent and his wife Stella, where she worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Grace married Gillie T. Hyde in 1946 and soon after moved to Glasgow where Gillie became co-owner, and eventually sole owner, or Gillie Hyde Ford-Lincoln-Mercury.  Grace and Gillie were married 37 years before his death in 1983.

Grace was very active in her church, Glasgow Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years, worked in Vacation Bible School, and was on numerous committees.  She was also an active member of the Glasgow Garden Club, where she held many positions of leadership.

Grace’s favorite hobby was golf.  She played every Tuesday, Ladies’ Day, at the Glasgow Country Club.  She worked hard at her game, but improvement was difficult to come by; however, she had great fun being on the course with her friends.

As a young girl, Grace did not have the opportunity to attend college.  So, well after her children were grown, she decided to attend classes offered by Western Kentucky University.  Being very persistent, after several years she finally earned her bachelor degree from Western at the age of 82.  She was the oldest graduate in the history of the university.

Grace is survived by her three children, Beverly Olmstead (married to Jay Olmstead), Michael Hyde (married to Anne Altman Hyde), and Martha Crosby (widow of John Crosby); six grandchildren: Robert Olmstead (Josephine), Reed Olmstead (Rebecca), Jonathan Hyde (Leeann), Emily Daughdrill (David), Marilee Gore (Jacob), and Eliza Drake Crosby; and 14 great-grandchildren.  The family would like to express its gratitude to the ladies who gave themselves so unselfishly to care for Grace during her final months.

Arrangements for Grace Hyde will be visitation on Sunday, May 6th from 2:00 to 7:00 pm at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home, 801 North Race Street, Glasgow, KY 42141.  The funeral service for Grace will be held Monday, May 7th, at 11 o’clock at Glasgow Baptist Church, South Green Street, with Wes Marion officiating, with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in memory of Grace be made to the Calvernia Willis Vincent Scholarship Fund, c/o College Heights Foundation, 1906 College Heights Boulevard, #41016, Bowling Green, KY 42101.  Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

 

