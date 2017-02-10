Grace W. Davis Roby, 83 of Glasgow, died Friday, February 10, 2017 at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Glasgow. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late Samuel Davis and Euna Elizabeth Houchens Davis. Mrs. Roby was a registered nurse for 35 years at the Daviess County Hospital in Owensboro, KY. She was a Samsonite with the local T.J. Samson Community Hospital and member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 sisters Dorothy Glass (John W.) of Edmonton and Virginia Wells (James B.) of Glasgow. Several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death her husband William E. Roby; 5 sisters Ida Mae Smith, Sadie Jewell Jackman, Levie Lee Kinslow, Mattie Matthews and Bertha Davis; 1 brother Samuel D. Davis.

Funeral services will be 3:00pm Sunday February 12, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Burial will be 10:30am Monday February 13, 2017 at the Resurrection Cemetery in Owensboro, KY. Visitation will be after 12:00pm noon Sunday until time for services at 3:00pm at the funeral home.