GRACE WADDELL BYRD

on 04/16/2018

Grace Waddell Byrd, age 89 of Horse Cave passed away Saturday, April 14, at Diversicare of Glasgow. Grace was a native of Metcalfe county and a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and piecing quilts.

She is preceded in death by her first husband of 53 years, Harold Lee “Tommy” Waddell, and her second husband Cecil Byrd. One son, Rickey Waddell; a grandson-in-law, Terry Matthews; 13 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by one daughter; Gayle Jones South of Horse Cave, 5 grandchildren, Shannon Matthews of Horse Cave, Stacy Jones of Elizabethtown, Sharla Young (Ricky) of Greensburg, Ken Waddell (Julie) of Bowling Green, and Beth Waddell Huff (Joel) of Horse Cave; Great Grandchildren, Justin, Miranda, Kayden, Josie, Bridger, Colt, Jake, Brinley, and Bryson. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cosby Cemetery.

Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Monday April, 16 2018 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time.

