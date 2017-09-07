Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Grace White Arms

on 07/09/2017 |
Obituaries

Grace White Arms passed away on Friday, July 7, 2017 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky having attained the age of 93 years, 11 months and 7 days. She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Friday, July 30, 1923, the daughter of Segal and Beulah Ballard White.

She was a Christian and a member Marrowbone Church of Christ in Marrowbone, Kentucky, she was farmer and a homemaker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Arms, whom she married in 1940, her son, Rondal Arms, her daughter, Brenda Knight, her brothers, Terry White and Calvin White, her sisters, Geneva White, Birdie Skaggs and Delcie Humphrey.

She is survived by her children, Sherman Arms of Burkesville, Kentucky, Roger and Connie Arms of Marrowbone, Kentucky, David and Vellas Arms of Burkesville, Kentucky, Phillip and Brenda Arms of Burkesville, Kentucky, her siblings, Ferry White of Burkesville, Kentucky, Ollie Huff of Glasgow, Kentucky, Mildred Fletcher of Burkesville, Kentucky, her grandchildren, Dale Arms, Ricky Arms, Keith Arms, Sylvia Lee Melton, Darlene Arms, Randy Knight, Greg Knight, Michelle Knight, Michael Arms, Randy Arms and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017 until the funeral hour on Monday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


PERSON OF THE DAY

Nina Vincent

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
66°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 07/09 0%
High 85° / Low 65°
Clear
Clear
Monday 07/10 10%
High 90° / Low 68°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/11 10%
High 91° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.