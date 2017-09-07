Grace White Arms passed away on Friday, July 7, 2017 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky having attained the age of 93 years, 11 months and 7 days. She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Friday, July 30, 1923, the daughter of Segal and Beulah Ballard White.

She was a Christian and a member Marrowbone Church of Christ in Marrowbone, Kentucky, she was farmer and a homemaker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Arms, whom she married in 1940, her son, Rondal Arms, her daughter, Brenda Knight, her brothers, Terry White and Calvin White, her sisters, Geneva White, Birdie Skaggs and Delcie Humphrey.

She is survived by her children, Sherman Arms of Burkesville, Kentucky, Roger and Connie Arms of Marrowbone, Kentucky, David and Vellas Arms of Burkesville, Kentucky, Phillip and Brenda Arms of Burkesville, Kentucky, her siblings, Ferry White of Burkesville, Kentucky, Ollie Huff of Glasgow, Kentucky, Mildred Fletcher of Burkesville, Kentucky, her grandchildren, Dale Arms, Ricky Arms, Keith Arms, Sylvia Lee Melton, Darlene Arms, Randy Knight, Greg Knight, Michelle Knight, Michael Arms, Randy Arms and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017 until the funeral hour on Monday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.