GRADY WYLE “BUBBER” BROWN, SR

Funeral services for Grady Wyly “Bubber” Brown, Sr., age 83 of Lake Providence, Louisiana, will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lake Providence, Louisiana.

Fathers Mark Watson and Joe Kallookalam will officiate.

Entombment will follow in the Lake Providence City Cemetery in Lake Providence, Louisiana.

Services are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Lake Providence, Louisiana.

A time of visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Cox Funeral Home, 208 North Hood Street, Lake Providence, Louisiana.

Mr. Brown passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at East Carroll Parish Hospital in Lake Providence from injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 65 North of Lake Providence, Louisiana.

After graduating from Lake Providence High School, he attended Texas A&M, where he was perusing a degree in Veterinary medicine. He didn’t like the Army ROTC, didn’t like the “no girls” policy, and didn’t like the hazing. After one year, he transferred to LSU where he joined Kappa Alpha fraternity. In 1956 he graduated with a BS in Agriculture. After graduation, he returned home to farm with his daddy.

During college at the age of 19, he and his younger brother Philip, were given 48 acres of land to farm rice during summer break. That year they made $800 and immediately spent it on an airplane. Buzzy Tomlinson had a plane for sale, and they bought it with the agreement that he would teach them to fly. He gave them about 5 hours of lessons and sent them on their way. They landed it in the front yard proud as could be to show their parents their new purchase. Steve Guenard did give them official lessons, and both received their pilot’s licenses.

After graduation from LSU, the Army was sending out drafts so to avoid this, he quickly joined the Naval Aviation Officer Candidate School. He signed up for a 5-year contract. He spent the next 4 years flying F-J3s, F-J4s, Chance Vought F8U-1 and F8U-2. He had 2 Mediterranean cruises (6 months each), 1 North American cruise (3 months) and a 3-month affair off coast of Cuba. He made over 400 landings (day and night) on air craft carriers.

His father died in 1961, so he decided to resign his regular commission and return home to manage the family “Panola” farm.

Learning to farm was difficult. He farmed rice, soybeans, wheat, and raised cattle. He loved being in the sky. It was a way to relax. He decided to buy a Super Cub to use for crop dusting. This helped him relax and get a job done!

In 1966, his cousin Brenda Brown came home from college with her roommate, Jennie Lou Ropp. Bubber and Jennie Lou met and a year later they were married. They have 3 children, Grady Jr., Glen, and Katie.

He was always involved with the children’s activities. He was President of St. Patrick’s school board for 12 years, baseball coach, flight instructor, hunting guide and more. He not only taught both his sons to fly but also a nephew. He was so very proud of how great of pilots they all are.

Bubber was an entrepreneur. He was always thinking of new ideas on how to make money. From his chinchilla raising days, to the first farmer in this area to utilize “second growth” farming, to making hot sauce. He was always coming up with new projects.

In 1983, Bubber decided to start a new business, Panola Pepper Corp., making his mother’s recipe for hot sauce. The idea was to employ 15 farm workers in the winter to give them employment. Creating jobs in this area has been a mission for him…. even starting a second food company in 2014, Providence Foods.

Bubber was on many councils and committees and received numerous awards. He served on Louisiana Rice Council for many years and actively involved in the LSU rice research station. He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where he was on the Church Building Committee, Parish Council, Finance Council, and an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a lecture, usher, and Eucharistic Minister. In 2003 he received the LA Small Business Award. In 2005, he was asked by Gov. Blanco to travel to Cuba with her delegation.

Bubber had 7 grandchildren: Wyly Brown, Lauren Brown, Emma Brown, Carter Coullard, Will Brown, Ben Coullard, and Andrew Brown. He loved his grandchildren and was proud of them all.

Bubber’s legacy is that he taught his family how to be Christians. He taught them all about goodness, kindness, patience, peace, hospitality, generosity, joy, faithfulness, self-control and most of all love. Bubber was the epitome of the true Southern Gentleman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Denis Brown, Jr. and Martha Wyly Brown; brother, William Denis Brown III; and sister, Martha Brown Wilson.

Bubber is survived by his wife, Jennie Lou Ropp Brown of Lake Providence, Louisiana; son and daughter-in-law, Grady Wyly Brown and Michelle Brown of Monroe, Louisiana; son and daughter-in-law, Glenn Ropp Brown and Tobi S. Brown of Jackson, Mississippi; daughter and son-in-law, Katie Brown Coullard and Mike Coullard of Lake Providence, Louisiana; brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Carolyn Brown of Lake Providence, Louisiana; grandson, Wyly Brown of Monroe, Louisiana; granddaughter, Lauren Brown of Monroe, Louisiana; grandson, Will Brown of Monroe, Louisiana; granddaughter, Emma Brown of Jackson, Mississippi; grandson, Andrew Brown of Jackson, Mississippi; grandson, Carter Coullard of Lake Providence, Louisiana; and grandson, Ben Coullard of Lake Providence, Louisiana.

Pallbearers are: Phil Brown, Steve Brown, John Bowers, James Grady Wilson, Cotter Wilson and Jack Wyly.

Honorary Pallbearers are: Philip Brown, Sonny Oswalt, Reynold Minsky, Michael Brown, Patton Brown and John Oscar Nelson.