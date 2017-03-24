Graham Trulock age 81 of Munfordville passed away Friday, March 24 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center at Norton’s in Louisville. Graham was born in Cub Run on December 29, 1935 to the late Henry and Ella Puckett Trulock. He was married to Lois Jean Murray Trulock for 55 years and she preceded him in death in April of 2015.

Graham was owner and operator of his construction business known as Trulock builders that he started in 1962 and retired at the age of 79. He was a longtime deacon and member of the Macedonia Baptist Church and he was a mason with the masonic lodge in Jeffersonville, IN for 45 years.

Graham enjoyed fishing, hunting and especially spending time with his family.

He is survived by:

Three sons Leslie Trulock & wife Sandra of Hardyville

James Trulock and wife Kristina of Tennessee

Mark Trulock and wife Jenne of Hardyville

Two daughters Missy Alvey & hus. Terry of Cub Run

Felicia Shelton & hus. Brian of Magnolia

13 grandchildren Alan, Kyle, Ariel, Chelsea, Amanda & Sara Trulock, Nathan, Justin & Lauren Alvey,

Daniel Bowman, Andrew Ramsey, Carter & Austin Shelton

6 great-grandchildren

One brother Noel Glen Trulock of Cub Run

Three sisters Leona Waddell of Cecilia

Magaline Puckett of Cave City

Alma Buster of Glasgow

Funeral services for Graham Trulock will be 2pm Sunday at the Macedonia Baptist Church with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Cub Run. Visitation will be Saturday from 2-8pm and Sunday from 9am-1pm at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial donations be made to the Oak Hill Cemetery Fund.