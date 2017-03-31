BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

25 year old Eddie Joseph Cooper of Glasgow was indicted for TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE, CLASS D FELONY; POSSESSION OF SYNTHETIC DRUGS, 1ST OFFENSE, CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 1ST DEGREE. Bail amount was set at $1,500 cash.

Kyle R. Kozlowski, 21 of Glasgow, was indicted for BURGLARY, 2ND DEGREE, CLASS C FELONY; CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, 2ND DEGREE, CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; POSSESSION OF BURGLAR’S TOOLS, CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; MENACING, CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; GIVING OFFICER FALSE IDENTIFYING INFORMATION, CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; and CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000, CLASS A MISDEMEANOR. Bail amount was set at $5,000 cash.

29 year old Aaron McQuaid Smith of Glasgow was indicted for POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), 2ND OFFENSE, CLASS D FELONY and POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, CLASS A MISDEMEANOR. Bail amount was set at $1,500 cash.

Johnathan Todd Dean, 36 of Glasgow, was indicted for ASSAULT, 2ND DEGREE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, CLASS C FELONY; ALCOHOL INTOXICATION IN A PUBLIC PLACE, 1ST AND 2ND OFFENSE, VIOLATION; and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. He was allowed to remain on a current bond.

23 year old Joseph Elvis Aaron Ramey and 36 year old Jennifer Marie Rex appeared on a single indictment for CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE, CLASS D FELONY. Both were allowed to remain on a current bond.

Kenneth Dale Mullins, Jr., 29 of Smiths Grove, was indicted for POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), CLASS D FELONY and POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, CLASS A MISDEMEANOR. He was allowed to remain on a current bond.

30 year old Ricky Allen Lee of Tompkinsville was indicted for POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), CLASS D FELONY and GIVING OFFICER FALSE IDENTIFYING INFORMATION, CLASS B MISDEMEANOR. Bail amount was set at $1,500 cash.

John Edwards nowak II, 45 of Glasgow, was indicted for POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), 2ND OFFENSE, CLASS D FELONY; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; and POSSESSION OF SYNTHETIC DRUGS, 1ST OFFENSE, CLASS A MISDEMEANOR. He was allowed to remain on a current bond.