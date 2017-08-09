GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENT IN CONNECTION WITH A GLASGOW SHOOTING

on 09/08/2017 |

The Barren County Grand Jury has returned an indictment in connection with a shooting at a Glasgow intersection.

A Glasgow man went from pumping gas to allegedly dodging bullets. In late June, Glasgow Officers responded to a call of shots fired near Wal-Mart and Veteran’s Outer Loop. 23 year old Stephen Napier told officers that he was getting gas when he was approached by a white male, who made comments to him about his vehicle and wanted to race. Napier said he refused, and left Wal-Mart, turning onto Veteran’s Outer Loop. Napier said the man followed him and when they stopped at the traffic light at 68/80 the man pulled up beside him, pulled out a gun, fired it at him and fled the scene.

When pictures of the alleged shooter, taken from video surveillance, began to circulate on social media, he was identified as 29 year old Randall Allen of Bardstown. Police were pointed to a residence in Cave City where he was found and taken into custody.

The grand jury indicted Allen on five total counts: Possession Of A Handgun By A Convicted Felon, two counts of Wanton Endangerment, Giving Officer False Identifying Information and Persistent Felony Offender.

Bail was set at $25,000. Glasgow Officer Wesley Hicks and Cave City Officer Joey Judd testified in the case.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.