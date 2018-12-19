GRAND JURY RETURNS NO TRUE BILL IN DEATH OF MARK BELLAMY

on 12/19/2018 |

After a thorough investigation conducted by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, the case of the shooting death of Mark Bellamy was presented to the Barren County Grand Jury on December 18. The Grand Jury held the evidence gathered in the case and jurors were advised of the homicide laws; as well as the laws regarding self-defense, defense of others and defense of a residence. After deliberating, the Grand Jury returned a no true bill. There are currently no plans to present the case to another grand jury, but it may be presented in the future if there are any new developments or evidence discovered in the case according to a press release from the office of John Gardner, Commonwealth Attorney.

Mark Adam Bellamy 29 of Park City was shot at the home of Tracy Wyatt who is Bellamy’s mother in law. Wyatt shot Bellamy following a family dispute at the residence on Friday, November 30. Bellamy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroners Office.