GRAND JURY TO DECIDE OF CHARGES WILL STEM FROM BELLAMY’S SHOOTING DEATH

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is still investigation the shooting on Peters Creek Road that happened on Friday afternoon that resulted in the death of Mark Adam Bellamy 29 of Park City. The shooting occurred at the home of Tracy Wyatt who is Bellamy’s mother in law. Wyatt shot Bellamy following a family dispute at the residence.

The circumstances that lead up to the shooting are still currently being investigated. The case will be presented to the Barren County Grand Jury later this month to see if a criminal charge will be handed down and what charge would be applicable.

