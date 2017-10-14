Logo


GRANT AWARDED TO PARK CITY ELEMENTARY CAFETERIA

on 10/14/2017 |

The Barren County School District has been awarded a grant from the Kentucky Department of Education in the amount of $23,150.00 to support the use of fresh fruits and vegetables in the cafeteria at Park City Elementary School.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program brings fresh fruits and vegetables to students’ tables and provides knowledge for students on how to developing lifelong healthy eating habits.

District Nutrition Services Director, Cheyanne Fant, says, “Anytime we can expose students to fresh fruits and vegetables, we can foster healthy habits. This grant, along with the Farm to School activities, allows us to do that daily for the students at Park City Elementary. ”

