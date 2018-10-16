GREEN COUNTY GRAND JURY HAS RETURNED SEVERAL INDICTMENTS

on 10/16/2018 |

On October 10, 2018 the Green County Grand Jury met returning several indictments. Following an investigation led by Trooper Daniel Forbis, the Green County Grand Jury returned indictments on 41 year old Jonathan Riggs, 40 year old Laura Underwood, and 52 year old Jackie Underwood all of Greensburg. Saturday, October 13, 2018 Trooper Forbis arrested Riggs 11 miles west of Greensburg on Old Caven Bend Road charging him with 20 counts of Rape 1st, human trafficking (victim U/18,) unlawful transaction with a minor illegal controlled substance U/18 years of age, intimidating a witness in the legal process, and persistent felony offender. Jackie and Laura Underwood were arrested in the city limits of Greensburg on Hillview Terrace; they were both charged with 20 counts of complicity to Rape 1st, human trafficking victim u/18, and unlawful transaction with a minor 1st illegal controlled substance u/18 years of age. All subjects were lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.