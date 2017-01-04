Logo


GREEN RIVER FERRY CLOSED AGAIN

Green River ferry remains closed today, awaiting delivery and installation of a hydraulic motor used to power the paddlewheel. On December 15, 2016, the Green River ferry closed because of mechanical problems.

“We were able to find a replacement motor in Oregon,” said Superintendent Sarah Craighead. “It is being shipped to the park this week. Park staff will install it and get the ferry up and running as quickly as possible.”

The ferry is important to park operations and to local residents who commute through the park.

