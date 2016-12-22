GREEN RIVER FERRY IN MAMMOTH CAVE NATIONAL PARK IS STILL CLOSED

First it was high waters, and now it is mechanical problems.

The Green River Ferry in Mammoth Cave National Park is temporarily closed due to mechanical issues. Park staff report that the ferry could be out of service for 10-14 days.

“Ferry service is important to park operations and many local residents,” said Superintendent Sarah Craighead. “We apologize for this inconvenience, but the 35-year old paddlewheel motor needs to be replaced. It is difficult to find replacement parts and delivery, especially during the holidays, takes time.”

The ferry closed on December 15 when the paddlewheel, which propels the ferry, stopped working.