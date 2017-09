on 09/03/2017 |

Vickie Carson, with Mammoth Cave National Park, says the ferry is closed. Green River measures 18 feet and rising at the ferry crossing. A great deal of debris is drifting downstream.

The park has received 7.9 inches of rain, falling steadily for the last 37 straight hours as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

For updates on ferry operations, call 270-758-2166.