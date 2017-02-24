GREEN RIVER FERRY TEMPORARILY CLOSED TO TRAILERS OR LONG VEHICLES

The Green River now stands at a shallow 1.2 feet in in Mammoth Cave at the ferry crossing. While standard vehicles with trailers and vehicles with a long wheel base are still permitted to cross, service is temporarily closed to trailers and long vehicles. Vickie Carson with Mammoth Cave says that safety was the main reason for the decision.

This morning (Friday 02/24/2017) at 9:00am, the ferry will close at the Green River crossing for general maintenance and will reopen as soon as the work is complete.

For ferry service status, please call 270-758-2166.