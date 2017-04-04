Logo


GREENSBURG MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO CAMPBELLSVILLE MURDER

36-year-old Keith Wayne Morgan, of Greensburg, was arrested today at 3:20 PM EST at the Campbellsville Police Department, charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse.

The arrest was made in connection to an investigation into the death of 28-year-old Ronna Gaddie, of Campbellsville, who’s body was found off of Edwin Williams Rd over an embankment, on Saturday, April 1st. An autopsy was performed and cause of death results are pending toxicology results.

No additional details are available at this time. Detective Kenny Brown is investigating.

