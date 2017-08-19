Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds arrested 55 year old Alice Thompson of Greensburg Thursday evening. Officer Reynolds observed Thompson with a equipment violation on Mammoth Cave Road. After making a traffic stop on Thompson and a brief investigation she was arrested and charged with failure to or improper signal and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs 1st offense. Thompson was lodged into the Barren County Jail.
GREENSBURG WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN CAVE CITY
on 08/19/2017 |
