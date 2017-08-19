GREENSBURG WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN CAVE CITY

on 08/19/2017 |

Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds arrested 55 year old Alice Thompson of Greensburg Thursday evening. Officer Reynolds observed Thompson with a equipment violation on Mammoth Cave Road. After making a traffic stop on Thompson and a brief investigation she was arrested and charged with failure to or improper signal and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs 1st offense. Thompson was lodged into the Barren County Jail.