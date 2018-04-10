Logo


GREGORY “GREG” PAUL MOSBY

on 10/04/2018 |

Greg Mosby, 50, Summer Shade, passed on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 as a result of a logging accident.  Born September 24, 1968, in Glasgow, he was a son of the late Paul Mosby and Kathy Davis Beard. He was the husband of Theda Simpson Mosby, who survives.  He was a logger.

He leaves behind to honor his memory, besides his wife,  three daughters, Hali (Jamie) York, Summer Shade, Latasha (Shelby Bailey) Mosby, Glasgow and Gretchen Mosby, CA; one son, Gregory Sawyer Mosby, Summer Shade; one step daughter, Sidney England, Summer Shade; one step son Sabashtyn Bunch, Summer Shade; one brother, Scotty (Jessica) Mosby, Center; three grandchildren, Gracie, Macie, and Sophie Bailey; Grandmother Marie Mosby Fields;  two uncles Don (Veronica) Perkins and Ronnie (Patricia) Mosby; and step father, Larry Beard.

He was preceded in death besides his parents by his grandfather, Morris Mosby.

Funeral services will be Sunday, October 7, 2018, 2:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, October 6, 2018, 1:00-8:00 PM and on Sunday, October 7, 2018, after 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM, time of the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be to the funeral fund and left at the funeral home.

