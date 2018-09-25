on 09/25/2018 |

Gregory Boyd Beyer, II, 47, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, September 16th, suddenly, at his friends residence. Gregory was born in Hartford, CT on September 1, 1971, son of Gregory Boyd Beyer of Port St. Lucie, FL and the late Suzanne (Sanborne).

He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and worked at Ply Tech in Glasgow, KY.

Gregory is also survived by two sisters, Lisa Perricelli, of Greer, SC; Kimberlie Martin, of Manchester, CT. Good Friend, Shane Ogg of Tompkinsville, KY.

No Local Services.

