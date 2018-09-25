Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GREGORY BOYD BEYER II

on 09/25/2018 |

Gregory Boyd Beyer, II, 47, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, September 16th, suddenly, at his friends residence. Gregory was born in Hartford, CT on September 1, 1971, son of Gregory Boyd Beyer of Port St. Lucie, FL and the late Suzanne (Sanborne).

He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and worked at Ply Tech in Glasgow, KY.

Gregory is also survived by two sisters, Lisa Perricelli, of Greer, SC; Kimberlie Martin, of Manchester, CT. Good Friend, Shane Ogg of Tompkinsville, KY.
No Local Services.

Yokley Trible Funeral Home provided the obituary announcements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GREGORY BOYD BEYER II”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

 

TABITHA IRVIN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
1:32 PM CDT on September 25, 2018
Expires:
1:00 PM CDT on September 26, 2018
Rain
Currently
79°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 09/25 80%
High 81° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 09/26 60%
High 71° / Low 53°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Overcast
Thursday 09/27 10%
High 75° / Low 55°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.