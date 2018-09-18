Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GREGORY BOYD BEYER,II

on 09/18/2018 |

Gregory Boyd Beyer, II, 47, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, September 16th, suddenly, at his friends residence. Gregory was born in Hardford, CT on January 1, 1971, son of Gregory Boyd Beyer of Port St. Luci, FL and the late Suzanne (Sandborn).

He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and worked at Ply Tech in Glasgow, KY.

Gregory is also survived by two sisters, Lisa Perricelli, of Greer, SC; Kimberly Martin, of Manchester, CT. Good Friend, Shane Ogg of Tompkinsville, KY.
No Local Services.

Yokley Trible Funeral Home provided the obituary announcements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GREGORY BOYD BEYER,II”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

LAWRENCE LESSENBERRY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
73°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 09/18 10%
High 90° / Low 67°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 09/19 30%
High 91° / Low 68°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Thursday 09/20 10%
High 91° / Low 71°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.