on 02/20/2018 |

Gregory Bruce “Greg” Parrish, age 57, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, February 19, 2018 at The University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his mother, Katherine Huddleston Parrish of Columbia, Kentucky, his children, Tyler Parrish, Ashley Parrish, Charlotte Barrett-Weber, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, his brother, Perry Wayne Parrish of Columbia, Kentucky and one niece, Rachel Parrish also survive.

The funeral service for Mr. Gregory Bruce “Greg” Parrish will be conducted on Wednesday February 21, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday February 21, 2018, until the funeral hour on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Funeral Home for the funeral expense. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.