Gregory Laron Sullivan, 60 of Munfordville passed away at 7:41pm Thursday, Feb. 22 at his home. Greg was born in Louisville on April 15, 1957. He was a former employee of Louisville Bedding in Munfordville and he was a member of the Boiling Springs Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father Thurston Sullivan.

Greg is survived by his wife Renita Waddell Sullivan

Mother -Loeta Sullivan of Munfordville

Son -Jeremy Laron Sullivan & wife Chelsea of Cecilia

Daughter- Kylee Crain of Munfordville

Grandchildren-Jaxson Laron Sullivan & Jordyn Leigh Sullivan

Sisters-Marcia Shelton & hus. Lenny of Linwood

Lori Branstetter & hus. Harvey of Munfordville

Aunt-Barbara Sullivan of Munfordville

Funeral services for Gregory Laron Sullivan will be 1pm Sunday, Feb. 25 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Goodman Cemetery. Visitation will Saturday from 1-8pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home until time for services.