Gregory Lynn Johnson

on 06/28/2018

Gregory Lynn Johnson age 55 of Center died Wednesday June 27, 2018 at his home.   He was the son of the late Dee Johnson and Emogene Bowles Greer who survives.   He was a farmer.

Besides his mother he is survived by a brother Kenny Johnson of Knob Lick; Two nieces Nickie (Steve) Garmon and Suzie Johnson; Two great nieces Cienna Garmon and Alexis Bragg.

Besides his father he was preceded in death by a great nephew Michael Garmon and his grandparents Otley and Leora Bowles and Miley and Laura Johnson.  Also preceded in death by a sister in law Jeanette Johnson.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Center Cemetery.   Visitation will be after 9:00 AM Saturday until service time at the funeral home.

