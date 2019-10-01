on 01/10/2019 |

Gregory Rossi, 63 of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at his residence in Scottsville, KY.

He was born April 26, 1955 in Pikeville, KY to the late Joseph Rossi and Ramona Little Rossi. He married Debra Kay Taylor Rossi who survives on February 20, 1991. He was retired from the United States Army Medical Corp. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, brother and friend.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one son Justin Rossi of Scottsville, KY, one stepson Cael Clinton Clarkson of Bowling Green, KY, one daughter Aimee Noffsinger of Bowling Green, KY, two step daughters Meghan Walters of Smiths Grove, KY, Racheal Dombrowski of Scottsville, KY, two brothers, Tracy Rossi and Robert Rossi both of Bowling Green, KY, twelve grandchildren also survives

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother Cary Shawn Rossi.

A private celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 1:30pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY