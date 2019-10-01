Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GREGORY ROSSI

on 01/10/2019 |

 Gregory Rossi, 63 of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at his residence in Scottsville, KY.

He was born April 26, 1955 in Pikeville, KY to the late Joseph Rossi and Ramona Little Rossi. He married Debra Kay Taylor Rossi who survives on February 20, 1991. He was retired from the United States Army Medical Corp. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, brother and friend.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one son Justin Rossi of Scottsville, KY, one stepson Cael Clinton Clarkson of Bowling Green, KY, one daughter Aimee Noffsinger of Bowling Green, KY, two step daughters Meghan Walters of Smiths Grove, KY, Racheal Dombrowski of Scottsville, KY, two brothers, Tracy Rossi and Robert Rossi both of Bowling Green, KY, twelve grandchildren also survives

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother Cary Shawn Rossi.

A private celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 1:30pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GREGORY ROSSI”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
22°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 01/11 10%
High 43° / Low 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Saturday 01/12 100%
High 44° / Low 39°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Sunday 01/13 50%
High 41° / Low 31°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.