on 09/12/2017 |

Gregory Scott Robinson, age 56, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Sunday,

September 10, 2017, at his residence in Munfordville, KY. He was formerly

a Supervisor for the Ford Motor Company Truck Plant in Louisville, KY

He was the son of the late Earl Keith Robinson and Jeanette Campbell Steidle of Louisville, KY

Besides his mother, he is survived by one sister, Tammy Lynn Compton and her husband, Steve, of Louisville, one brother, Brian Keith Robinson, of Louisville and one nephew, Sean Cameron Compton of Louisville. He is also survived by his canine companion and best friend, Khloe.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a friend, Dalton Brown.

The family chose cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.