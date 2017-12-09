Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Gregory Scott Robinson

on 09/12/2017 |

Gregory Scott Robinson, age 56, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Sunday,
September 10, 2017, at his residence in Munfordville, KY. He was formerly
a Supervisor for the Ford Motor Company Truck Plant in Louisville, KY

He was the son of the late Earl Keith Robinson and Jeanette Campbell Steidle of Louisville, KY

Besides his mother, he is survived by one sister, Tammy Lynn Compton and her husband, Steve, of Louisville, one brother, Brian Keith Robinson, of Louisville and one nephew, Sean Cameron Compton of Louisville. He is also survived by his canine companion and best friend, Khloe.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a friend, Dalton Brown.

The family chose cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Gregory Scott Robinson”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today is NOAH DEVASHER Day on WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:41 AM CDT on September 12, 2017
Expires:
8:00 AM CDT on September 12, 2017
Overcast
Currently
58°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 09/12 70%
High 72° / Low 59°
Chance of Rain
Rain
Wednesday 09/13 90%
High 63° / Low 58°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Thursday 09/14 40%
High 75° / Low 60°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.