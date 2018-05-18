Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GRIMES PREDICTS 30 PERCENT TURNOUT IN MAY PRIMARY

on 05/18/2018 |

Kentucky’s chief election official is predicting the highest voter turnout in nearly a decade for next week’s primaries.

Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said she expects 30 percent of the state’s 3.3 million registered voters to participate in Tuesday’s primary elections.  About 32 percent of Kentuckians voted in the 2010 midterm primaries.

In a news release, Grimes said she believes the electorate is going to get up, get out and get loud.  She noted turnout has been dismal the past few cycles, with just 20 percent of voters participating in the 2016 presidential election and 12 percent in the 2015 governor’s race.

Nearly 25,000 people have already cast absentee ballots as of Monday and another 12,000 ballots have been mailed to people who requested them.

After your cast your vote tune to WCLU Radio, wcluradio.com, and epb cable 6 for complete election coverage starting at 6PM Tuesday night.  Hear your vote counted!

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GRIMES PREDICTS 30 PERCENT TURNOUT IN MAY PRIMARY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

BREANNA WOOTEN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
81°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 05/18 60%
High 82° / Low 64°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Saturday 05/19 80%
High 82° / Low 66°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 05/20 60%
High 89° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 18

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 19

Alvaton Community Day

May 19 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - May 31 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway May 25 through May 31

    Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway May 25 through May 31

    © 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

    Person of the Day Request

    Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
    • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
    • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
    • In case we need more information.
    • So that we may contact you.