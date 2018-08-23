GUNS,DRUGS,AND CASH SEIZED IN ARREST OF 2 BG MEN

on 08/23/2018 |

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force with assistance from the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team have arrested:

William Davenport of 1261 State Street, Apt. 4, Bowling Green, KY, Age 26



Cory Davenport of 1261 State Street, Apt. 4, Bowling Green, KY, Age 30



Charged with:

1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance,1st Offense Heroin Class C Felony

2. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Class C Felony (Cocaine)

3. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Class C Felony (Meth)

4. Trafficking in Marijuana within 1,000 feet of a School, Class D Felony

5. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

Following an investigation of drug trafficking sufficient probably cause was established to obtain a search warrant for 1261 State Street, Apartment 4 in Bowling Green. The search warrant was executed at 11:30 AM, August 21, 2018 at the aforementioned address and the following items were seized:

3 – Assault Rifles

2 – Handguns

7.2 grams of Heroin

6.6 grams of Cocaine

2 grams of Meth

75 Marijuana/THC cartridges for vaping

29 packages of Marijuana Edibles

$3,742 in cash

Based on the drugs located and investigative information both accused were taken into custody at their residence without incident. With the close proximity to campus and other information it appeared they were trafficking to a college age group of drug users.

The accused were lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.

The investigation will be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury in the near future.