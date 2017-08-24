GUNSHOTS IN GLASGOW

on 08/24/2017 |

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Glasgow Police received a complaint of “shots fired” in the area of Clayburn Street.

I spoke with Glasgow Police Detective Mickey Atwood about what happened when Officers arrived at the scene:

Glasgow Police Detective Mickey Atwood

The man who had been struck was Miles Pruitt, he was treated and released for his injury.

When it comes to public safety, this was a targeted incident:

Shots Fired in Glasgow

Detective Atwood says they are following leads in the investigation and it is ongoing. Should anyone have any information about the incident please contact Detective Mickey Atwood of the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165.